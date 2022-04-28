InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

InPost stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. InPost has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

