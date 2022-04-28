Insider Buying: Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Insider Purchases 1,079 Shares of Stock

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) insider Neil Rogan bought 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($11.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,441.25 ($12,033.20).

LON MUT opened at GBX 883.47 ($11.26) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 861.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 885.07. Murray Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 738 ($9.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 959.50 ($12.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 8.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

