Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Buys 920 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) President Brian L. Knepp acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $21,601.60. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,559.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 72.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

