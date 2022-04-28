Insider Buying: SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) CEO Marco Taglietti bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SCYX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,107. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.96.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCYX. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

