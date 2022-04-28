Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) General Counsel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael James Hall purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRST stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.