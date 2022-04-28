Insider Selling: TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £76,125 ($97,023.96).

Shares of TTG opened at GBX 187.40 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The firm has a market cap of £330.40 million and a PE ratio of 26.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.27. TT Electronics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TTG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.57) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 270 ($3.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.14) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.69).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

