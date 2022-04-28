Insider Selling: TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Insider Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) insider Warren Tucker sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £76,125 ($97,023.96).
Shares of TTG opened at GBX 187.40 ($2.39) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The firm has a market cap of £330.40 million and a PE ratio of 26.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 231.27. TT Electronics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.59 ($2.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.50 ($3.78).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 0.90%.
About TT Electronics (Get Rating)
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
