Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY22 guidance at $7.65-7.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $7.650-$7.850 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $88.28 and a 1 year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 138,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Insight Enterprises

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

