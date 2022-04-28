Insmed (INSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,630 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.