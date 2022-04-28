Insulet (PODD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.65 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.