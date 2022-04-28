IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 294.6% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IGXT stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 606.65% and a negative return on equity of 289.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.