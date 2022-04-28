Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $61.16 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock worth $40,767,194. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 69,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 317,494 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

