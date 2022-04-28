Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $116.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.44. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

