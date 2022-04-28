InterDigital (IDCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. InterDigital has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.40. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IDCC stock opened at $56.45 on Thursday. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About InterDigital (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

