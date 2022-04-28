International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.01). The company has a market cap of £213.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 60,694 shares of International Personal Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total value of £58,266.24 ($74,262.35). Also, insider Gary Thompson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($66,275.81).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

