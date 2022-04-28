International Personal Finance’s (IPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.10) price target on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 96.20 ($1.23) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 85.30 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.01). The company has a market cap of £213.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40.
About International Personal Finance (Get Rating)
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.
Recommended Stories
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.