International Seaways (INSW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.84 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get International Seaways alerts:

NYSE INSW traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.13. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.