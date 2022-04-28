InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE IPVA opened at $9.80 on Thursday. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

