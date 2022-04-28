InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IIPZF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

