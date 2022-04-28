InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIPZF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IIPZF stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

