Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total value of C$64,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,534.24. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$14.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.43. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$18.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

