Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Myriam Curet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $235.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.99 and its 200-day moving average is $312.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.