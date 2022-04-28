Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Insider Purchases £7,460.04 in Stock

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Rating) insider Neil Rogan acquired 2,324 shares of Invesco Asia Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £7,460.04 ($9,508.08).

LON:IAT opened at GBX 322.18 ($4.11) on Thursday. Invesco Asia Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 298 ($3.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 395 ($5.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.74. The firm has a market cap of £215.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Invesco Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

