Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000.

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

