Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

