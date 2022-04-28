Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIEGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 246.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 174,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.