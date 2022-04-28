Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 55,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the period.

PTF opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.94. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $117.21 and a 52-week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

