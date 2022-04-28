Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:IHIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 132,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.11.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
