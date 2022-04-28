Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IHIT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 132,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHIT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.