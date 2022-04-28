Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 379.8% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0491 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

