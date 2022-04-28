Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE IIM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.71. 203,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,546. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.