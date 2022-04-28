Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 31st total of 135,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 439,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 147,939 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 118,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,391,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.