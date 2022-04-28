Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: HLE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/13/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/8/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.
- 4/7/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/7/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($64.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/15/2022 – HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($75.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
ETR:HLE opened at €58.40 ($62.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €48.67 ($52.33) and a 1-year high of €68.72 ($73.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.36.
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.
