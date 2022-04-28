Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

