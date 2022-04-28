IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.75.
IQV stock opened at $210.24 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $204.50 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IQVIA (Get Rating)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
