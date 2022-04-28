iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $129.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.14. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Wolfe Research began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

