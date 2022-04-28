Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Plans $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 136.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

