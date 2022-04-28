Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70 to $3.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125 billion to $5.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

IRM opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.71. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,095,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 52,759 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

