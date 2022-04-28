Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after buying an additional 1,897,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 602,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 103,370 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 544,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,589,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.