iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 355.0% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SUSC opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $28.17.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.