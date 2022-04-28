iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 355.0% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SUSC opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,786,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 566,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 309,447 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,372,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,602,000.

