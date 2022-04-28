iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the March 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,809,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.50 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.
