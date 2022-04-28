iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the March 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,809,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.50 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,224 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.