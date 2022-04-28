iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,800 shares, a growth of 286.7% from the March 31st total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 124,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 845.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter.

