iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

