iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $25.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.