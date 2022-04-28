iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTGGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 346.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTGGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

