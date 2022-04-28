iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the March 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,523,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 51,047 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 822,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 316,521 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,602,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,386,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RING opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.87.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.