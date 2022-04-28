IVERIC bio (ISEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IVERIC bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,701. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

