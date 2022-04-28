IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

ISEE stock opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.45.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.