IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Price Target Cut to GBX 300 by Analysts at Barclays

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IWG from GBX 360 ($4.59) to GBX 310 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of IWGFF stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. IWG has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

