J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.