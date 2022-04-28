J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.89) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.63) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 287 ($3.66).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

SBRY opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.89) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 222.60 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.