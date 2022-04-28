J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.90 Per Share

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SBRY opened at GBX 228.91 ($2.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 222.60 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.36). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.09.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.89) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.63) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.93) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.66).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

