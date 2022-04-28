Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $191.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,239,000 after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

