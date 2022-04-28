Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on J. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Shares of J stock opened at $141.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.96.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

