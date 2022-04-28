Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JBI opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.52. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.94.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

