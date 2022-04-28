Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBSAY opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.06. JBS has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 43.49%.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

